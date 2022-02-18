MISSOULA, Mont. - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is back, and this this year it's going hybrid which means you can watch your films online or in-person for live screenings. Opening night also made it's premiere return to the Wilma theatre in downtown Missoula.
Starting with the first of two showings of "A Decent Home."
Film goers can catch a deep look into the issues of affordable housing, community building, and wealth interest happening in America right now.
We spoke with executive director of the Big Sky Doc Fest, Rachel Gregg who says with the festival returning to in-person screenings, filmmakers get to bring back a personal experience to the big screen.
"Filmmakers are just so excited to be attending screening of their films with real life audiences, their just something magical about being in the room with real people when they experience the stories your telling, so they're really excited lots of filmmakers, full teams of folks, film directors, cinematographers, producers sometimes the subjects attend as well so it should be really incredible weekend," said Gregg.
And film goers couldn't be more excited to come back for this years' film fest in-person.
"It's just so amazing there's so many different ways to tell compelling stories and to be around people who care about that who have dedicated years of their life to make a compelling story to educate and impact and influence people, and that's why I come," said Karen long-time doc fest attendee.
And the filmmaker of 'A Decent Home,' Sara Terry, she couldn't be more excited for the crowds that came in for this year's opening night.
"Your heart goes pity-pat, it's like your here to see my film, oh my gosh that is s great... We're the opening night film, this is an opening night film this is an issue that matters to Montana and you just go whew, I worked on this for 6 and a half years and it's finally out now and people are able to put their arms around it and it's amazing," said Terry.
For those who can't make the festival all these films will be streaming online, followed by events with the filmmakers themselves. Information can be found here.
If you missed opening night you'll have another chance to catch it on the big screen on Monday with more films lined up over the next 10 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.