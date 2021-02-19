MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival surfed into the 18th annual festival with the world premiere of Havana Libre.
The opening night film follows the lives of two Cuban surfers, Frank and Yaya, who are part of a diehard underground community of athletes.
They try to make surfing a legal sport in Cuba in hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics.
The film's director, Cory Mclean, said surfing in Cuba comes with challenges that those in the U.S. don't have to face.
"While we see surfing being this simple, fun, activity, their barrier to entry is really challenging," Mclean said.
The two surfers are shown making surfboards out of anything they can find.
"You can't just go buy a board, you've got to really be creative to actually get yourself into the water," Mclean said.
Viewers will get to see what life in Cuba is like after boarders opened up for the first time in decades.
Producer Tyler Dunham said they just barely scratched the surface of what it's like to live there, while shooting the film.
"Yeah we ran out of money, which is something that is pretty easy to do in Cuba," Dunham said.
Director and Producer, Seth Brown, said it's all worth it.
"Truthfully if they, Frank and Yaya and the other surfers, feel like we did justice to what they're experiencing, then we did a good job," Brown said.
Mclean said he hopes the film will give people around the world a better understanding of Cuba and those who live there.
"I think the biggest difference between here and there is what you're putting on the line to pursue it and with that regard, the people who are doing it, it means so much to them," Mclean said.
If you buy access to the film, you'll also get access to a live Q and A session with the filmmakers on Friday, February 19th at 8 p.m.
This year's festival is screening virtually. To learn how to watch, the festival created a video that explains the steps.
Those who want to watch can buy tickets and passes on the festival website.
Here's a list of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival schedule.