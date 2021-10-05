Bigfork dad joins Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

BIGFORK, Mont. - This season of 'The Voice' is just gearing up and one Montana man is already rocking the sound waves.
.@Tommy__Edwards sounds so incredible singing "Drops of Jupiter" by @train. ❤️ #VoiceBlinds #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/whXIDWzlXF— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 6, 2021
Bigfork, Montana dad Tommy Edwards joined Blake Shelton's team after singing 'Drops of Jupiter' by Train at his blind audition.
After Blake hit his button, you could see Tommy's family cheer him on from a back room at the studio.
"Man, I love your voice," Blake told Tommy after he finished singing. "You sound like a straight-up rock guy to me, and I love that you're just getting lost in the music."
But Blake wasn't the only judge to turn his chair. John Legend also hit the button, and told Tommy afterward, "You really know how to make your presence felt... You have power. You have range. You have that electricity that you need... I would love for you to be a member of team Legend."
'The Voice' is scheduled to air on NBC this coming Monday and Tuesday. You can also catch past episodes of 'The Voice' at https://www.nbc.com/the-voice or stream them through Peacock TV.