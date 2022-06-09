BILLINGS, Mont. - The new expansion at Billings Logan International Airport is officially open and sending out the first flights.

Concourse A was flooded by mid-morning on Wednesday with passengers adjusting to the new set up.

"Wednesday morning was basically a circus," noted Airport Director Kevin Ploehn. "The plan that we implemented to get the airlines operating at the new Concourse A was to launch all of the morning flights from the old B concourse and then start moving the airline's equipment and terminal seating from the old B concourse to the new A concourse and try to get everything set up for the noon airline bank. So the mid-morning United flight was right in the middle of that, so I am sure some of the passengers were wondering what was going on."

By the afternoon, the main seating from the old concourse was moved to the new one to create more seating for waiting passengers, which left the old concourse empty.

According to Ploehn, the construction costs of the new facilities has totaled to around $34 million of the estimated $60 million project.

The next phase of construction for the airport will consist of demolishing the old Concourse B, which will start in August.

Construction of the new Concourse B will follow shortly after.