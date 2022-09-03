GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Friday night brought us a battle between the Butte Bulldogs and the Great Falls High Bison at Memorial Stadium!

Both squads were coming off of week 1 victories, but is was the Bison that were home sweet home!

Here’s how this one went down.

Bison defense was the story early on in this one, but the headline? Reed Harris on the DEFENSE.

What can’t he do?

He racked up 3 sacks, a broken up pass and a handful of tackles out there.

Both offenses bringing the heat as well.

Butte would start us off with this touchdown by Trey Hansen from the one after a fumbled kick return by the bison.

The Bulldogs would lead 10-0 in the first and then the Bison would answer with a run of their own on 1st and 10 from the 24, as Rafe Longin would take it in for 6!

Butte's response?

A TD of their own

And then the Bison answer right back with this house call by who? Rafe Longin AGAIN!

The Bison would take the lead just before half and never look back improving to 2-0 on the season.

Final score: Bulldogs - 17, Bison - 41.