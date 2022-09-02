FREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bison’s first game of the season was on the road against Helena High, where they mounted a big comeback win under first year head coach, Coda Tchida.

But it’s left a lot of Bison fans wondering just what a coach Tchida Bison team not only looks like, but sounds like.

So, as a special treat the night before their big home opener at Memorial Stadium, we’re bringing you the best “Sounds from the Sidelines” with a mic’d up coach Tchida.