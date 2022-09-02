  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

Coda Tchida Mic'd Up

FREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bison’s first game of the season was on the road against Helena High, where they mounted a big comeback win under first year head coach, Coda Tchida.

But it’s left a lot of Bison fans wondering just what a coach Tchida Bison team not only looks like, but sounds like. 

So, as a special treat the night before their big home opener at Memorial Stadium, we’re bringing you the best “Sounds from the Sidelines” with a mic’d up coach Tchida.

 

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You