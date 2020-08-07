Bitterroot Nat'l Forest reporting 2 new fires late Thurs, 8 total within 24-hrs.

BITTERROOT NAT'L FOREST - The Bitterroot National Forest is reporting two new fires igniting in the forest late Thursday, totaling eight fires in the forest starting within 24-hours.
Discover Bitterroot National Forest posted to Facebook writing crews were able to contain the new fires, all of which are burning a half-acre or fewer. BNF writes "These are all expected to be called out in the next day or two. Some may require helicopter support for supplies and/or backhaul."
BNF says they recorded more than 200 lightning strikes Thursday throughout the forest with majority happening in the northeast portion of the Bitterroot an Sapphire Mountains.
Ten firefighters are assigned to three Initial Attack helicopters to fight the fire, other equipment includes eight engines, and one 10-person handcrew. BNF says there will be a Type 2 Rappel Helicopter out of the Stevensville Airport coming with 10 rappellers arriving Friday.
Bitterroot Hotshots are arriving back from the eastern part of the state. One fire engine is still in the eastern region for initial attack efforts, an a Type-1 helicopter is assisting with fire efforts in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The forecast for Friday and Saturday is expecting winds with gusts up to 30 miles-per-hour. Dry weather is predicted up until Wednesday and warmer temperatures are expected to last Sunday through Monday.