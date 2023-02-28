GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As Black History Month comes to a close, Malmstrom Air Force Base partnered with the Montana Air National Guard to host a celebration event to educate and celebrate African American Culture.

Black history in Montana dates back to 1805 when York, a black slave, entered Montana as part of the Lewis and Clark expedition.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford established Black History Month and every subsequent President has recognized it.

"If I can see the struggle of my people through my eyes, what do you see through yours?," read Mariyah Hicks from a spoken word.

The event had dancers, speakers, singers, and details on the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military pilots who also fought in WWII for the Army Air Corps, the Army Air Forces, and the Air Force.

"Celebrating another culture is also having respect for their own," said A1C Tyjah McBride with the 120th Airlift Wing.

Overall the event was highlighting what Black History Month means to people here in Montana.

"Black history is American history. I want them to know that in spite of our differences, we all are one, we were all created by God and equal under the sun," said McBride.