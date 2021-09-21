BROWNING, Mont. -
Blackfeet Indian Reservation offering $500 to school-aged persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Brianna West
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. PENNY ELIZABETH BRIDGEMAN, A 58 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE AUGUST 24TH. PENNY SUFFERS FROM AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY THAT HAS HER FUNCTIONING AT A RATE SIMILAR TO A 12-YEAR-OLD. HER CELL PHONE PINGED TODAY IN BUTTE AROUND 11:30 A.M. BUT ATTEMPTS TO LOCATE HER HAVE NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL. THERE IS NO KNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL OR DESCRIPTION OF WHAT SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING. PENNY IS 4 FEET 11 INCHES TALL, 115 POUNDS, SHE HAS BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON PENNY, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA P.D. AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bystander of Kalispell shooting released from hospital
- DPPHS issues emergency rule in Montana
- Missoula Sentinel High School placed on probation by MHSA until end of the school year
- Haystack fire: pre-evacuation notice
- FBI: Remains found in WY match description of Gabby Petito
- Man out on bond facing attempted deliberate homicide charges after stabbing in Great Falls
- Queen's John Deacon is 'fragile'
- Hot sticks: Authorities seeking help with locating stolen dynamite
- Some Missoula employees are being asked to work after testing positive for COVID-19
- Missing person alert for woman expired, still missing
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2021 ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.