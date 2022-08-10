Montana State Volleyball recorded their best Big Sky Tournament run in program history last year advancing to semifinals for the first time since 2016. While they are proud of their accomplishments last season, the Bobcats are back for fall camp this week and have some unfinished business.

"We made it to the semifinals (to face top-seeded Weber State) in the conference tournament and lost by two points," Cats junior middle blocker Emma Pence said. "To be so close to doing something that we've never done before and have it taken away when it's in our control - I think that's what we want to change this year."

The Cats are confident that they can impact change with the depth of the roster.

"We've got six freshman coming in, we're basically returning the whole team, we only have one senior graduating so we've got a lot of veterans that have done this and know what they're doing and a lot of young girls who are ready to give us a run for our money," Cats junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen said. One rookie that was mentioned by both Thomsen and Pence who is giving the vets a run for their money is Madilyn Siebler. Head coach Daniel Jones is excited about the increased competition within the team, however the seasoned leaders will be critical to the group's success. "Kira Thomsen has been outstanding for us in her three years already, has been a starter since day one of her freshman year, she just has a presence on the court that commands the court," Jones said. "Emma Pence has established herself as an elite middle blocker in the league, I think Jordan Radick has done the same thing and then I think Jourdain Klein is hard to go past as well, the menace from Ennis she has been an all-conference player for the last two years, I'm really looking at those four as the core and then slotting the pieces in around it." The Bobcats first game at Shroyer gym is on Friday, August 26 against the University of San Francisco to kick off the Bobcat Classic.