BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman firefighters helped rescue a dog from an unusual place Sunday.
Bozeman Fire posted to their Facebook saying a pet owner showed up at firehouse 1 with his dog’s head stuck in a wheel.
Engine 1 C shift worked with the owners to safely cut the rim away from the dog’s neck.
“It’s a point of appreciation for us when a local property owner isn’t sure what to do and know there’s always one place that’s willing to do their best to improve someone’s day,” Bozeman Fire wrote. “We are here for you and your harder days 24/7/365 thanks for being there for us when we need you!”