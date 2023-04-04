BOZEMAN, Mont. - A beloved Bozeman musician who used to play his music outside businesses on Main Street recently died at the age of 69 from heart failure as a result of a battle with cancer.
Elisha Mann’s life was defined by simplicity, said his daughter, Charity Ross. The three most important things to Mann were his faith, his family and his music, she said.
Elisha played many different instruments and wrote all his own music, most of which was gospel music.
He learned to play the harmonica at 15-years-old, said his widow, Susan Mann. He later learned more instruments like guitar, slide guitar, bongo and conga drums.
Throughout his life, he played in different Christian bands, traveling throughout the U.S. performing at events and festivals.
Music was a huge part of his children’s upbringing, Ross said, even if they did not play instruments themselves. She remembers driving in the family van as a kid, singing songs with her father.
Susan said both scripture and the people in his life, whether friends, family or acquaintances, were Elisha’s inspiration.
“The message is in the songs. To different degrees. Sometimes it’s about people and the problems they go through, but who the answer is and all those kinds of things,” she said. “Or just straight speaking what the gospel is in song.”
Elisha followed scripture that says to be fishers of men, Susan said. He would write different songs and make music in different genres to share his faith and appeal to different people he met and their differing tastes.
After retiring around 2013, Elisha began playing his music on Main Street whenever the weather was good enough, she said.
People on the street would stop and listen, often times bringing their children to listen, too. His impact on the community can be seen in all the social media posts and comments people have made since his death was announced, Susan said.
When Elisha suffered a heart attack in 2021, his granddaughter, Ross’s daughter, took over playing music for him while he recovered, Ross said. They also played together occasionally.
Earlier in March, Elisha was able to play music at that same granddaughter’s wedding. In the days leading up to the wedding, Elisha’s health and stamina had declined. But Ross said he was able to find the strength after reading scripture the night before the wedding.
“That next morning, dad walked into that wedding venue on his own two feet and was there for hours and hours and entertained everybody while he did the ceremony,” Ross said. “And we have that one last memory of him, and I kind of refer to it as the last ministerial duty that the Lord gave my dad.”
Susan says the things Elisha will be remembered most for are his care and love for others and how bold he was in his faith.
Elisha died peacefully and surrounded by family on March 21, Ross said.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Bozeman Senior Center. The celebration is open to the whole community and everyone who enjoyed Elisha’s music.
