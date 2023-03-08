BOZEMAN, Mont. - Casey Bertram, Bozeman School District 7 superintendent, said student safety is a top priority for the school district after the Sunday night threat forced them to cancel Monday classes.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said threats of violence will always be taken seriously by the school district and law enforcement.
After eight staff members from throughout the district received the threatening email Sunday evening, police began investigating school campuses and found a door left open at Bozeman High School, prompting a more detailed perimeter check.
Ultimately, class was canceled Monday for student safety and to allow police to continue investigating, Bertram said. They determined the threat was not credible after several other districts in the state received emails with the same language and found nothing at the schools that corroborated the threat.
It was likely just a teacher who entered the Bozeman High School over the weekend and the door did not close all the way behind them, he said.
The resources the district and law enforcement possess for investigating and protecting were and are very helpful in keeping students safe, Bertram said.
“We don’t want our students and families living in fear. We have safe schools and a great partnership with SROs in our middle schools and high schools. Cameras in all those buildings, secure vestibules, a lot of things in place to help school safety. But any time these things occur, it is alarming – it's alarming to me as a parent and it’s alarming to our community,” he said.
After-school activities were held on Monday and classes returned to normal on Tuesday.
If students or families ever see anything out of the ordinary, they should immediately report it to their school’s principal and law enforcement.
