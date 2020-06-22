BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash west of Bozeman Monday.
MHP Trooper Knapp says the crash happened about 11:50 a.m. on E. Baxter Lane, halfway between the intersections with Jackrabbit Lane and Love Lane.
Trooper Knapp says the vehicle carrying the man who died was driving westbound on E. Baxter and another vehicle was traveling eastbound.
The westbound vehicle reportedly crossed the center line. Trooper Knapp says the eastbound vehicle tried to avoid him, but because of the ditches on both sides of that road, the driver collided with the westbound vehicle's trailer. The driver of the second vehicle appeared to be OK, according to MHP.