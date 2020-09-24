BOZEMAN, Mont. - 30 families lost their houses in the Bridger Foothills Fire - losing not just their home, but treasured photos, family hand-me-downs, priceless pieces. And for 13-year-old Adam Mendelsohn, it meant losing a prized possession: his fossil collection. But the community has come together for the boy by restarting his collection from pieces of their own.
Adam has been into fossils for years, and it all comes from one experience.
"Museum of the Rockies. That's just the answer," he says. "I went there seven years ago and just loved everything. I love their dino exhibit, everything in their is awesome, all their dinosaur bones."
And whether you call it luck or skill - the 13-year-old quickly built an impressive collection of finds.
"I found my first whoolly rhino tooth, I found it over in the creek over here. And it was about 30 million years old."
That's until the Bridger Foothills Fire hit the Mendelsohn's house.
"When we got over there I was in tears, I was sad, I was terrified. They just told us to get out of there as fast as possible and it was terrifying."
Taking - most likely - his fossil collection with it.
"They were in a plastic container and two levels collapsed on them so," he explains.
Well, the good thing is, just days later, He didn't quite need to. Because Adam now has his best collection ever.
Adam's story got the attention of fossil fans around the country, and they surprised Adam with the first pieces of his new collection. The pieces also include descriptions of their history.
"I mean I was in total shock - I wasn't even thinking about anything. I was just totally surprised that everyone that donated something, would be that nice to give a piece of what they enjoy to me... It's a huge restart. This is like - I'm way over, as I said, what I had. So this is just like starting up at 100% and growing from there."
The experience even earned him a new nickname.
"I was walking up the street the other day and someone was like 'oh, you're fossil kid.' and I was like oh that's really cool that you know that."
Adam says he's not sure if he wants to be a paleontologist one day - the joy for him is in the search and the stories of what he finds.