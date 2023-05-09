BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is having its 138th graduation commencement Friday in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
A release from MSU said the university is anticipating 2,431 undergraduate and 433 graduate students to receive degrees--plus, 162 students from Gallatin College MSU and 213 undergraduate candidates for summer session.
The 9 a.m. ceremony will acknowledge the College of Arts and Architecture, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, and College of Education, Health and Human Development.
The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will acknowledge the College of Agriculture, the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, the College of Letters and Science and Gallatin College MSU.
People may watch the ceremonies on a live stream on MSU's YouTube channel, and MSU said they will be embedding the livestream on its commencement page.
MSU will be giving honorary doctorates to Carol Glenn Lalani at the morning event and philanthropist Robyn Jones in the afternoon--both will be giving speeches.
MSU recommends people park in the stadium lots and the Fieldhouse lots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.