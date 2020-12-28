GALLATIN Co., Mont. - A man and his mother were rescued after their canoe tipped over on the Gallatin River near the Nixon Gulch Bridge Sunday.
A 26-year-old man and his 63-year-old mother put their canoe in at Dry Creek and were anticipating to get out at the Nixon Gulch Bridge. A release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said their canoe flipped over twice during their trip.
The first overturn happened halfway through their route but they were able to flip it back over and resume their trip, but they lost some equipment, GCSO wrote in the release.
The second overturn happened a mile-and-a-half from where the canoe first flipped over -- they lost their canoe and were unable to get out due to terrain and cold exposure, GCSO wrote in their release.
The man reported his mother had mild back pain.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue and Gallatin River Ranch Fire found the two people and rescued them.
The man and his mother were brought to Nixon Gulch Bridge where they received medical examination.