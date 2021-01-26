BOZEMAN - Two people riding one snowmobile were rescued after getting stuck on the Fairy Lake Trail north of Bozeman Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook the snowmobile got intertwined in a tree and the people needed help getting it out.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue volunteers responded and helped the two snowmobilers.
GCSO wrote in the post everyone made it out safely back to the trailhead. Paramedics examined one of the snowmobilers for cold exposure but they were let go at the scene of the incident.