YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Two Philadelphia women were sentenced for stepping off the path and onto a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, numerous bystanders saw Tara L Davoli, 31, and Sarah A. Piotrowski, 30, stepping off the path and onto bacterial mats at Opal Pool in the Midway Geyser Basin June 11.
“The rules in our National Parks are there for a reason - to protect visitors and the natural beauty we all want to experience and enjoy. Just taking a few steps off the boardwalk in a thermal area may seem harmless, but it can really damage the ecosystem and potentially put visitors in danger..” stated United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen in the release. “We support the National Park Service and Park Rangers who work to enforce these rules so we can all continue to enjoy amazing places like Yellowstone and preserve the park for future generations.”
Davoli and Piotrowski are facing a two-day incarceration sentence, $350 fine, $106 each in compensation fees in damages, a two-year ban from the park and two years of unsupervised probation.