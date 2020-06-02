2020 ballot drop-off locations in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN- Tuesday, June 2, 2020, is the primary election day in Montana, this round of voting helps narrow down candidates for parties for the general election in the fall.

In Gallatin County voters aren’t able to vote at traditional polling places due to COVID-19, they will be able to drop off their ballots at any of these 13 polling places on Election Day until 8 p.m.

Those locations are as followed:

In Bozeman:

Gallatin County Courthouse

311 W. Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Gallatin County Fairgrounds

901 N Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Hope Lutheran Church

2152 W. Graf St, Bozeman, MT 59718

Shroyer Gym

1 Bobcat Cir, Bozeman, MT 59715

Bridger Canyon Fire Station

8081 Bridger Canyon Rd, Bozeman, MT 59175

In Belgrade:

Belgrade Special Events Center

220 Spooner Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714

River Rock Community Center

101 River Rock Rd, Belgrade, MT 59715

In Gallatin Gateway:

Gallatin Gateway Community Center

145 Mill St Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

In Manhattan:

Manhattan High School

200 W Fulton Ave, Manhattan, MT 59741

Manhattan Christian School

8000 Churchill Rd, Manhattan, MT 59741

In Three Forks:

Three Forks High School

212 E Neal St, Three Forks, MT 59752

In Big Sky:

Big Sky Water/Sewer Office

561 Little Coyote Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716

In West Yellowstone:

Povah Community Center

10 Geyser St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Tags

News For You