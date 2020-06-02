2020 ballot drop-off locations in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN- Tuesday, June 2, 2020, is the primary election day in Montana, this round of voting helps narrow down candidates for parties for the general election in the fall.
In Gallatin County voters aren’t able to vote at traditional polling places due to COVID-19, they will be able to drop off their ballots at any of these 13 polling places on Election Day until 8 p.m.
Those locations are as followed:
In Bozeman:
Gallatin County Courthouse
311 W. Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Gallatin County Fairgrounds
901 N Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Hope Lutheran Church
2152 W. Graf St, Bozeman, MT 59718
Shroyer Gym
1 Bobcat Cir, Bozeman, MT 59715
Bridger Canyon Fire Station
8081 Bridger Canyon Rd, Bozeman, MT 59175
In Belgrade:
Belgrade Special Events Center
220 Spooner Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714
River Rock Community Center
101 River Rock Rd, Belgrade, MT 59715
In Gallatin Gateway:
Gallatin Gateway Community Center
145 Mill St Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730
In Manhattan:
Manhattan High School
200 W Fulton Ave, Manhattan, MT 59741
Manhattan Christian School
8000 Churchill Rd, Manhattan, MT 59741
In Three Forks:
Three Forks High School
212 E Neal St, Three Forks, MT 59752
In Big Sky:
Big Sky Water/Sewer Office
561 Little Coyote Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
In West Yellowstone:
Povah Community Center
10 Geyser St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758