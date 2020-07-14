JEFFERSON Co., Mont - Headwaters Country Jam announced they are cancelling the 2020 festival scheduled for Aug. 20-22 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a Facebook post, Headwaters Country Jam says ticket holders for this year's festival have the choice to get a refund or keep them for the 2021 festival scheduled for Aug. 19-21, 2021. Headwaters Country Jam says they will send out an email to ticket holders with more information.
"We thank you for your understanding, and look forward to putting on an amazing festival for you in 2021," Headwaters Country Jam's post reads.