THREE FORKS- Organisers of the Headwaters Country Jam have made the decision to reschedule the 2020 event for August 20, 2020, through August 22, 2020.
If you purchased tickets through the Headwaters Country Jam ticketing page for the initial dates and you can still make the new dates, you do not have to take any action and your tickets will automatically be honored for the new dates.
If you cannot make the new August dates, you can request a refund starting May 21 through June 20.
You can find more information on requesting a refund for your 2020 ticket purchase on Headwaters Country Jam’s website here.