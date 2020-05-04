LIVINGSTON- The Livingston Hoot is a one-day free family-friendly festival that brings thousands of friends, family, and visitors onto Main Street.
Hoot event producers have decided to postpone the Livingston Hoot until Thursday, August 5th, 2021.
Headliner Marc Broussard and opening band Wylie and the Wild West will be back next year, along with vendors, and the, kids area.
The producers feel by then they will have learned how to manage an event like this to ensure a safe and fun night for all and want to thank everyone who made a 2020 commitment or donation.