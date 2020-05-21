2020 Sweet Pea Festival poster announced

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET IN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES WEST YELLOWSTONE, RAYNOLDS PASS, AND TARGHEE PASS. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE BOZEMAN, ENNIS, BOZEMAN PASS, OR NORRIS HILL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN