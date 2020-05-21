2020 Sweet Pea Festival poster announced

BOZEMAN- The Sweet Pea Poster is an iconic part of Bozeman’s history, and this year a new poster is being hung on the wall and a new artist's name has been added to the list of people who have made them.
Despite COVID-19 placing festivities for the Sweet Pea Festival on hold, one of the biggest parts of the celebration, the poster, has been released.
Organizers from the Sweet Pea Festival took to Facebook to share congratulations to the 2020 Poster Contest winner Averi Iris Smith!
Smith is a Montana native, a self-taught teen artist, and athlete living in Bozeman. Smith primarily paints with acrylic on canvas, and is never afraid to try something new, and is inspired by all things Montana.
The Sweet Pea Festival will take place August 6-8, 2021.