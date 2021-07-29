BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair saw record-breaking attendance bringing in over 57,000 people total at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, a 40-percent increase from 2019.
The fair ran July 21 through July 25.
According to a release from Gallatin County, the concerts drew in almost 9,000 people over the course of three days, 55-percent more than in 2019.
Opening day, Wednesday, July 21, saw the greatest amount of people with 14,500 attendees.
“The Big Sky Country State Fair was rewarded for new programming efforts this year with a record response from the Fairgoing public,” Dennis Voeller, the Fair’s general manager, said in the release. “The response from the public will allow staff to pursue an even better program for 2022.”
The fair's biggest attractions this year were concerts, animals in the livestock barns, Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo and free stage entertainment, new this year.
The concert lineup included Nelly with special guest Carly Pearce, Granger Smith with special guest Kolby Cooper and Trace Adkins with special guest Parmalee. Additionally, the new Silver Bullet Stage attracted large crowds at the Anderson Arena Wednesday through Saturday night.
The Big Sky Country State Fair is expected to return July 20 through July 24, 2022.