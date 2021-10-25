BOZEMAN, Mont. - An off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank will run Nov. 6 through Nov. 20.
The Can the Griz food drive is now in its 22nd year.
The drive will begin at midnight on Friday, Nov. 6, and conclude at the end of the first quarter of the annual Brawl of the Wild football game between MSU and UM on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to Kim Cleary, community engagement program manager in the MSU Office of Student Engagement.
A winner will be announced on Can the Griz social media accounts later during the game on Nov. 20, as stated in a release.
Organizers ask that nonperishable food donations be taken to collection locations throughout Gallatin County to support those in need. You can find the list of participating locations at canthegriz.com.
Donations directly to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank may be dropped off at its location at 602 Bond St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays; morning drop-offs are preferred.
Nonperishable donations can be dropped off at most local grocery stores as well. Be sure to look for donation bins near the front of each store.
Garden produce can be dropped off at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Large donation drop offs must be scheduled in advance with Jon Horn at jhorn@thehrdc.org. More information on drop-off times and details can be found on the Can the Griz website.
“Can the Griz is a great opportunity for our community to support each other,” Cleary said. “Our food drive totals during the pandemic were really inspiring. Although we lost the competition last year, the food that was donated impacted so many people in the valley when they needed it the most. Let’s use that as motivation to come together and raise a record amount of food and money for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank this year.”
Monetary donations may also be made directly to the Gallatin County Food Bank by visiting https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate. Each dollar counts as one pound of food.
Bobcat supporters can add contributions to MSU’s total by telling the food bank their donation is for Can the Griz. Donations can also be made on Venmo @canthegriz.
Last year, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank received 150,290 pounds of food and $252,893 in donations. Pounds and dollars are added together for the contest, resulting in a total of 403,183 pounds for the Bozeman community.
Donations from Can the Griz will help the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, as well as the Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry, year-round. The Bounty of the Bridgers, housed in the Office of Health Advancement, is a student-driven initiative to combat food waste and insecurity on campus for students, faculty and staff.
Can the Griz is coordinated by the MSU Office of Student Engagement and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
If you're interested in more details on how to participate or volunteer, you can visit the Can the Griz website or its Facebook and Instagram pages.
For more information or to host a collection box, contact the MSU Office of Student Engagement at 406-994-2933 or email canthegriz@montana.edu.