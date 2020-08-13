3 Adults rescued after reported overdue from Missouri River trip

GALLATIN Co., Mont. - Three adults were rescued early Wednesday morning after they were reported overdue from a Missouri River trip the night before.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office writes in a Facebook post the three adults on Tuesday were able to stop on the river bank, seek shelter and build a small fire for warmth after figuring out they were lost.
GCSO writes, "Deputies established they were lost but everyone was safe on the riverbank."
Gallatin County Search and Rescue found the group the early Wednesday morning and brought them to their car.
GCSO writes because the group waited until the next morning for rescue and remained together, they greatly decreased the chances making the circumstances worse.