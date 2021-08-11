Three things for tomorrow
Food Bank Donations:
1 in every 6 Montana children struggle with hunger.
If you're looking to give back and get some free Taco Bell in the process, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank needs your help getting families ready for the upcoming school year.
Tomorrow Organizers will be collecting food donations at Gallatin Valley Mall.
Western Montana Fair economic impact:
It's been two years since the fair rolled into town...raising critical funds for local groups.
Tomorrow we pull back the curtain at the Missoula county fairgrounds, for a look at the economic impacts of the western Montana fair We break down those numbers.
Music on Main:
Finally, don't miss live, local music in downtown Bozeman tomorrow.
Music on main is back; and the best part? It's free for everyone.
If you're driving around downtown, remember all traffic on Main Street is stopped for two hours.
Additionally, if you are 21 or older there is an open container waiver during the event.