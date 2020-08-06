In Southwest Montana a semi-truck full of food was all given away for free Thursday.
A long line of cars stretched through Whithall, all waiting for their turn to pick up boxes of free chicken, cheese, and pork. But some asked, where did all this food come from?
"We are partnering with he Convoy of Hope and the USDA and this is a response to the COVID pandemic much of this chicken and pork was bought up a month a go and is now being distributed free across the country," Organizer Bill Lanes said.
The giveaway event was supposed to last through Thursday and Friday but folks from Butte Bozeman and surrounding communities came out and waited their turn to grab some grub.
"We almost gone through 39,000 lbs of food in about 3 hours," Lanes said.
You read that right, 39,000 pounds of food was given away. The event was supposed to go until 5 p.m. but volunteers had to turn people away before 3.
"I don't know how many people were here but at one point it was lined up for about five blocks," Volunteer Ginger Christensen said.
And it didn't matter who you were, if you showed up, you were given food no questions asked.
"This is just to be thankful to anybody, we are not taking names or any guidelines we are just distributing the food free," Lanes said.
The next Convoy of Hope event will be in Deer Lodge later in August.