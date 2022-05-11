4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning.
The earthquake, that happened at 13:32 UTC, or 7:32 a.m. MST, was 14 kilometers in depth with a radius of 250 kilometers.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning.
The earthquake, that happened at 13:32 UTC, or 7:32 a.m. MST, was 14 kilometers in depth with a radius of 250 kilometers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.