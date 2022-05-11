4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park
Photo courtesy of U.S. Geographical Survey

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning.

The earthquake, that happened at 13:32 UTC, or 7:32 a.m. MST, was 14 kilometers in depth with a radius of 250 kilometers. 

