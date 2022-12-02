BOZEMAN, Mont. - The annual Christmas Stroll will begin at 4:30 PM with the parade down Main Street and fill downtown with activities and performances until 7:30.

In the morning there will be a Santa Run for education starting at 9 AM, you can sign up for that all the way until the start time. 

It's all funded by the Downtown Business Association and one way you can help them out is to buy their Christmas Stroll buttons. They cost $4 and help put on this event every year (and you got to have one to get a picture with santa). 

The Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons are available for purchase at:

 Albertson’s  200 S 23rd Ave

Bozeman Brewing Company – 504 N Broadway

Chalet Sports – 108 W Main Street

Country Bookshelf – 28 W Main St

ERA Landmark Real Estate – 8 E Main St

First Security Bank – 208 E Main St

MAP Brewing – 510 Manley Rd

Owenhouse Ace Hardware – 36 E Main St

Rosauers – 3255 Technology Blvd W

Santa Run – 404 W Main St (from 9 AM - 12 PM on December 3rd)

Safeway – 1735 W Main St

Schnee’s – 35 E Main St

Smith’s – 1400 N 19th Ave

Sweet Pea – 424 E Main St

Town and Country E. Main – 200 Highland Blvd

Vino Per Tutti – 315 E Main St

Tags

News For You