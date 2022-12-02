BOZEMAN, Mont. - The annual Christmas Stroll will begin at 4:30 PM with the parade down Main Street and fill downtown with activities and performances until 7:30.
In the morning there will be a Santa Run for education starting at 9 AM, you can sign up for that all the way until the start time.
It's all funded by the Downtown Business Association and one way you can help them out is to buy their Christmas Stroll buttons. They cost $4 and help put on this event every year (and you got to have one to get a picture with santa).
The Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons are available for purchase at:
Albertson’s – 200 S 23rd Ave
Bozeman Brewing Company – 504 N Broadway
Chalet Sports – 108 W Main Street
Country Bookshelf – 28 W Main St
ERA Landmark Real Estate – 8 E Main St
First Security Bank – 208 E Main St
MAP Brewing – 510 Manley Rd
Owenhouse Ace Hardware – 36 E Main St
Rosauers – 3255 Technology Blvd W
Santa Run – 404 W Main St (from 9 AM - 12 PM on December 3rd)
Safeway – 1735 W Main St
Schnee’s – 35 E Main St
Smith’s – 1400 N 19th Ave
Sweet Pea – 424 E Main St
Town and Country E. Main – 200 Highland Blvd
Vino Per Tutti – 315 E Main St
