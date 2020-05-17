BOZEMAN Mont. - Bozeman’s iconic Sweet Pea Festival is the latest summer event to see a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s organizers took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that Sweet Pea 2020 would not go on as usual.
The arts and music festival has been a part of Bozeman’s history for more than four decades.
In their post, the organizers say that concerns about how coronavirus could spread through large crowds was a major deciding factor. However, Sweet Pea will still go on in some form this August.
"The very top priority is the health and safety of our community," Sweet Pea Festival executive director Kris Olenicki told Montana Right Now.
Festival organizers are asking attendees to stay tuned for more information about how celebrations will be happening this year in a safe way.
The festival says they’ll continue making all of their events socially distant until a vaccine or “effective treatment” is developed.
"I mean it was just such a hard decision, trust me. I was up nights for at least the last two months," says Olenicki. "As soon as [the pandemic] started happening."
The festival will still be releasing its famous annual poster by a local artist. Anyone who has already bought their tickets will be receiving an email with options for credits, donations, or refunds.
Organizers are still trying to raise enough money to keep the festival going in some way this year – you’re encouraged to donate if you’re able.