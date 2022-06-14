49'er Diner, Casino & Bar steps up to help those evacuated in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, MT- Over night the community has come together to support each other.
As dozens of events were canceled and utilities closed due to flooding the best of park county was put on display.
49'er Diner, Casino & Bar posted all evacuated people in Livingston and surrounding areas could come down to the and get a free meal.
This ran from 5:30 until supplies ran out
They also stayed open late to allow people somewhere to be.
