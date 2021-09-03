BOZEMAN, Mont. - Five more Gallatin County residents have died from complications due to COVID-19, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The deaths were a male in his 90s in a nursing home, a female in her 80s in a nursing home, a male in his 50s who was hospitalized, a male in his 50s at home, and a male in his 40s who was hospitalized.
The health department says the deaths occurred between August 13, 2021 and August 27, 2021.
The five additional deaths make for a total of 69 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County since the start of the pandemic.
“On behalf of the Health Department we send our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals and our gratitude goes out to all the health care workers and staff who cared for them,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer in the release. “ The news of these deaths is a heartbreaking reminder to us all that we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. I strongly urge everyone to continue taking the precautions we have taken all along the way to protect one another from this virus. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as possible, wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, wash your hands often, seek testing and stay home when you are sick.”
Additional Gallatin County COVID-19 data and resources are available online at this link.