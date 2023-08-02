BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 5-year-old girl died after she was run over north of Bozeman Tuesday around 8:15 p.m.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the crash fatality report the vehicle was on the left side of the roadway at Johnson Canyon Road and Rocky Mountain Road trying to adjust a trailer.
The 5-year-old girl fell and the vehicle ran her over, MHP's fatality report said.
The girl was brought to Bozeman Deaconnes Hospital and was pronounced dead.
