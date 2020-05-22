Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET IN GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE BOZEMAN, ENNIS, BOZEMAN PASS, NOR NORRIS HILL. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY AROUND SUNRISE INTO THE MORNING HOURS. OUTDOOR RECREATIONISTS WILL ENCOUNTER COLD AND WET CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL MOSTLY ACCUMULATE ON GRASSY SURFACES. HOWEVER, PERIODS OF HEAVIER SNOW IS EXPECTED TOWARD SUNRISE AND INTO THE MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY, WHICH MAY CAUSE ACCUMULATION ON ROAD SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&