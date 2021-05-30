UPDATE: MAY 31 AT 3:18 P.M.

The MEPA advisory for Star Streets has been canceled.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reports Star was located and is safe.

HELENA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been requested for a 64-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office requested the MEPA for Star Streets, a 64-year-old woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Star suffers from dementia and gets easily confused.

According to the MEPA, Star was last seen at 5:30 am Sunday when she was taken to her van. Star reportedly mentioned possibly going to Bozeman, but the MEPA says she may not remember how to get there.

She may be in a blue 1996 Ford van, with a Montana license plate of 630960B, and also may be with a small rat terrier, white with black spots.

There is concern for Star’s safety and wellbeing.

If you have any information on Star Streets you are asked to call the Lewis and Clark Sheriff Office at (406) 447-8235 or call 9-1-1.