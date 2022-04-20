BOZEMAN, Mont. - Several dispatch centers in Montana are reporting they are experiencing issues receiving 9-1-1 calls from some carriers.
A release from the City of Billings says the outage is impacting cell phones and landlines differently across the nation.
If you call 9-1-1 and get a busy signal, you are asked to hang up and try again.
Gallatin County 9-1-1 says you can also try texting 9-1-1 and are asked to include the address of the emergency and what the emergency is.
If you cannot get through to 9-1-1, you are told to try and find another phone to make the call from there.
