Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations could exceed 6 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This does not include the Bozeman and Belgrade areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&