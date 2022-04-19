UPDATE: Tirani Schaub has been found safe. The Powell County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A missing person alert is out for a 9-year-old girl last seen in Bozeman April 15 at 2 p.m.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) from the Montana Department of Justice, Tirani Schaub is thought to be with her mother, Laura Beth Reynolds, 40.
Law enforcement has been in contact with Reynolds via phone, it is suspected Reynolds may be trying to harm Tirani, there is concern Reynolds may have a gun and may be having a mental health episode, according to the DOJ.
The MEPA states Laura was supposed to hand custody of Tirani over to her father in Bozeman on April 17; however, they did not do that.
The DOJ states Reynolds and Tirani may be in Lewis and Clark County in a red 2000 Ford F-150 with Montana license plate 285661A.
Tirani is described as 4-foot-3, 55 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.
Reynolds is described as 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powell County Sheriff's Office at 406-846-2711 or dial 911.
