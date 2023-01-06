BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed.
Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
Multiple groups were in the runout zone, and one person was reported to have been caught and buried up to his neck.
The person who was buried was able to free himself and was ultimately unharmed.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says he estimated the debris was at least six feet deep.
“We believe this was a natural avalanche that broke in the new and wind drifted snow. Bridger Bowl measured 6" of new snow with 0.75 inches of Snow Water Equivalent at the Alpine Wx. Station,” the avalanche center reported.
