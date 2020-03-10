A year in review: How MSU is moving forward after the roof collapse

BOZEMAN- A year ago the roof of the North Gym at Montana State University collapsed. Some repairs have been made, but student leaders are helping to make lasting upgrades.
The ASMSU Student Body President Taylor Blossom says there is insurance money to cover what was lost. But an initiative that’s being put on the student ballot by the ASMSU Senate could help with the purchase of new gym suppliers and expand the wellness center.
“So we're saying all right, here’s the best option we can come up with for a potential renovation,” Blossom said. “We’re giving that to the students now and it’s their decision.”
Blossom says it’s been several years since initiative like this has been put on the student ballot.
“So it’s a $58 fee and that is going to be a long with insurance to fully renovate the fitness center and kind of rebuild some of the spaces that we lost,” Blossom said.
That fee would be charged to all full-time students over the next potential 25 years.
“I certainly think that the things we're offering them with this improvement are things that they’ve really asked for,” Blossom said.
Like upgrades to the climbing walls, basketball courts, and the Wellness Center which would allow for new clinic space and health care services for students.
“Those right now are not right-sized for a university with our student population,” Blossom said about the student Wellness Center. “So there’s kind of a lot of back up, [and] demand for those services and I think students really want to get those up and running to their full capacity.”
If the initiative does not pass on the student ballot, Blossom says student leaders will meet and create a new plan.
“There’s insurance money regardless so there is money..to recover the space that we lost,” Blossom said. “If this doesn’t pass will bring the stakeholders back together….and kind of reevaluate, and just say ok, students didn’t want this option- what’s the next step?”
It will be a couple of weeks before we know the fate of the initiative as students have not yet voted on the topic.
Blossom remains optimistic and feels this is the best choice to put in front of the students. He went on to explain that many students from across campus were spoken to and opinion was taken going into the rendering of the new space.
The hope is that the updated climbing wall will help the climbing community, new space in the gym will help the club sports have training centers and expanded wellness center can serve all students.
You can view the plan here.