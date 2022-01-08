BOZEMAN, Mont. - Several vehicles are involved in an accident on Baxter Ln. and 19th Ave. in Bozeman.
People in the area are told to slow down and expect delays.
A second accident is also being reported on West Main St. and S 23rd Ave.
Fire and police are on the scene and wreckers to tow vehicles have been requested at both locations.
At this time both accidents are blocking driving lanes.
If you can, you are encouraged to use an alternate route as crews work to clear the roadways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.