Ace Hardware in Manhattan opens behind schedule due to pandemic looking to address community need

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...MEAGHER, GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&