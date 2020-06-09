BOZEMAN, Mont. - You've probably seen dozens of people with folding tables and signs asking for signatures around the state over the last few weeks. It's the latest effort in a long fight to get recreational marijuana use legalized in the Treasure State, but even some supporters of legalization are skeptical that it'll pass.
If the campaign is successful, it will be the second time the option of legalization will be taken to Montana voters. It last went to the public in November 2016 but failed to win the majority of voters over.
New Approach Montana, the campaign backing signature-gatherers around the state, has two proposed ballot measures: one to legalize recreational cannabis use and another to limit the sale of recreational cannabis to people over 21.
A poll from the University of Montana that was released in March says that just over half of registered Montana voters support legalization, though support is somewhat divided along age and party lines.
States legalizing cannabis see billions of dollars of income from sales and after the COVID pandemic, legislators are looking for ways to get the economy back on track. But there are still concerns.
Jessica van Garderen - who started Canna Montana in Bozeman more than a decade ago with her husband - supports recreational legalization and hopes the measures will pass if they make it to the voting booth in November, but she has reservations about New Approach Montana's program.
"Our state has a much smaller population than other states, we do things differently in our state, we need an initiative that is made for our state," says van Garderen. "And they took a lot of the information from other states that do not have very good programs right now."
It was always going to be an uphill battle for the campaign to reach their signature goal in the middle of a pandemic, but there's also legislators like former state representative Alan Redfield of Livingston, who adamantly oppose any kind of legalization, medicinal or not.
Redfield, a former teacher who says he saw students who used marijuana struggle to keep up with their peers, represents the Montanans that still have reservations about the drug.
"I can't do just one," Redfield says about which aspect of legalization he's most concerned about. "Because it's safety in the workplace, safety on the highway, safety on mental health. And I think any lawmaker who thinks he's gonna solve the budget is sadly mistaken and it's gonna end up costing us more on the social services."
Signature-gatherers have until June 19 to get 25,000 signatures for legalization to go on the ballot and 51,000 for the 21-and-over age requirement.