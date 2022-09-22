BOZEMAN, Mont. - Eagle Mount is hosting their expo from 10AM-2PM to help those with disabilities find resources and equipment to live a life of fun and adventure.
Eagle Mount's mission is to have everyone enjoy all the recreation that Montana has to offer. The create programs for skiing, horseback riding, swimming, rock climbing, and so much more. They have a great facility with horse stables, a full size pool, a playground, and more.
The expo is also partnered with NuMotion and Bridger Orthopedics. NuMotion is a wheelchair and mobility equipment company who will be sharing the latest and best in adaptive equipment. Bridger Orthopedics also does a lot to help the community in Gallatin Valley. They help people repair chairs and also do physical therapy for those with needs. Often times sitting in a chair can cause distress on the body and also maneuvering in a chair can create aches and pains that they can help with. On Saturday they will be checking out chairs to see if they can make minor fixes and will also be doing general health screening and checking if anyone have orthopedic needs.
There will be food, games, giveaways and demonstrations so it will be a fun day that everyone is welcome to attend. Their offices address is 6901 Goldenstein Lane Bozeman, MT.
Eagle Mount also needs volunteers for their activities. If you would like to get involved they welcome all volunteers and you can sign up at the link here.
