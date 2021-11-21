After 20+ years of service to Montana Highway Patrol, Sergeant Patrick McLaughlin will retire on Monday

HELENA, MT- For decades Sergeant Patrick McLaughlin has served the state of Montana with the Montana Highway Patrol.
On top of working for MHP, McLaughlin also was a volunteer firefighter for the Belgrade Fire Department for many years.
On Monday, after years of service to his community and state, McLaughlin will retire.
McLaughlin served for many years in District 7, the Bozeman, Gallatin, and Livingston communities. Starting back in 1999.
The sergeant did it all, he could be seen responding to incidents in Four Corners, patrolling I-90, talking with local students, and becoming a trusted source for local news reporters.
Most recently McLaughlin commuted between the Bozeman and Helena area, he spent time in service protecting Governor Steve Bullock and Governor Greg Gianforte, he now works at the MPH headquarters in the capital.
In between the day-to-day of his job at MHP, Montana State University fans also got to know McLaughlin as well, Sergeant McLaughlin worked the sidelines as protection for the team at football games.
I’m pretty sure I know that guy! @SgtPatrick127 pic.twitter.com/ZHdeKwmHti— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) October 12, 2019
His last game was this Saturday, The Brawl of the Wild, in which he worked alongside his son.
Sergeant McLaughlin’s son is following the same road as his father, Kyle McLaughlin is also an officer with the Montana Highway Patrol. Recently joining as part of the 70th Advance Academy Class for the Montana highway patrol in early 2001.
Although Monday will be his last official day with MHP, like so many before him who have dedicated their lives to service and keeping the community safe, we are sure he will pop back up in service to the community again.