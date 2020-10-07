BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family dog was rescued off the face of a cliff this past weekend in Bozeman after surviving for five nights in the wilderness on his own after getting separated from his owner.
Dan Gabel was on a hike on the Bridger Ridge with his dog, McLovin ("Mick" for short), last Tuesday when the nearly two-year-old pup Border Collie mix wandered off and didn't return. Dan searched desperately for his companion, but didn't have any luck.
Dan and his wife, Dani, sent out the bat signal over social media and dozens - possibly hundreds - of Bozemanites spent the next few days trying to find Mick on trails all across the Bridger Range. Dan was certain that the trails were covered by the people who were aware of their situation, so he took to scouting the cliffs with binoculars looking for Mick.
Finally, he saw him. Mick was trapped in the Bridger Bowl area, on a 100-foot cliff, about 60 or 70 feet up. It was getting darker by the minute, so Dan excitedly called Dani to let her know. Dani quickly took to social media, where she called for help from anyone who knew how to rock climb and could help get Mick down.
Soon, dozens of climbers and other Bozemanites were on their way with rope, harnesses, and supplies.
City Commissioner Terry Cunninghmam was one of the people who answered the call. Cunningham had spent the past few hikes with his own man's best friend looking for Mick along the ridge, and the second he heard Mick had been found he headed back out to the mountains where he saw the community converging to help out Mick one last time.
“What was really amazing was we were about two-thirds of the way up... and I could see headlamps coming from below, I could see headlamps coming across the ridge, I could see headlamps converging on Dan and Mick," Cunningham recalled. "It really was the Bozeman dog community rallying around the owners of this lost dog. That was really heartening to see.”
Mick is now safe at home with his family.