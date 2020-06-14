WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A project that’s been in the works for years finally has the green light in West Yellowstone.
The Yellowstone Shortline Trail will transform the abandoned railroad bed that once belonged to the Union Pacific railroad into a hiking and biking destination. It's a collaboration between the Yellowstone Historic Center and the Hebgen Lake Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The nine mile trail from West Yellowstone to Reas Pass in Idaho is a long time coming, and it's expected to bring more tourism to town.
"I've gotten several questions over the last few years whether they are going to turn it into a trail," says Curator and Fundraising Assistant for the Yellowstone Historic Center, Ellen Butler. "So, I think there's gonna be a lot of enthusiasm."
The Shortline Trail will also connect the area to the Greater Yellowstone Trail and the Continental Divide Trail.
"People who like biking on trails, that particular group loves going all over the place to find these different trails and ride them and check them off their list and go on to the next one," explains Butler.
Melissa Alder, who co-owns rental shop Freeheel and Wheel in town, is one of the driving forces working to make the Shortline a reality.
As a lifelong native of West Yellowstone, she knows that the town relies on business from Yellowstone National Park almost exclusively. She says because the trail is outside the park, it'll give the town more independence.
“In times like this - when the park was closed for instance in the spring, we couldn't have access to Yellowstone in any way - we didn't have a lot to offer people who might be coming to visit," she says. "If this trail would've been built, we would've had a place for people to come and bike and social distance on the forest in a safe and comfortable way.”
It's been a pipe dream for the small community since before Alder started her business 24 years ago.
"We would kind of get the project rolling, get our local district ranger on board, kind of start the process of getting the environmental analysis, and then typically we'd change administrations," Alder explains.
When that happened, Alder and other Shortline enthusiasts would have to start all over, taking another few years to educate each person on the importance of the project. Then Jason Brey, the current Hebgen Lake District Ranger, came along.
"He's been really gung-ho and a great supporter of the trail system, and basically made it happen."
It'll be one of the few non-motorized trails in the area. The graded trail will have a gravel surface.
"It'll be kind of a sustainable way to enjoy the area and get outdoors and get active," explains Butler.
The trail will end at the Museum of the Yellowstone, the same building that what was once the Union Pacific train depot where the railroad tracks originally ended.
Organizers hope that construction will begin in spring 2021. They are now trying to raise over $1,000,000 to bring the project to life.
If you'd like to help make the trail a reality, a challenge grant from the Dumke Foundation is supporting donations for the first $375,000 raised for the trail to be matched 2-to-1 until November 2020.