MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park is temporarily banning fishing in park rivers and streams during the afternoons and evenings beginning Saturday due to high-water temperatures and uncommonly low streams.
YNP said in a release the closure will preserve the native and wild trout fisheries in the park.
The park is banning fishing on rivers and streams from 2 p.m. until dawn the next day until further notice. Fishing will remain open from dawn until 2 p.m.
YNP asks fishers to only fish during the coldest times of the day and to land fish fast. Be considerate of fish in the water and do not leave hooked trout exhausted. Allow trout to recover before letting them back in the water. Following these regulations will prevent the park from shutting down fishing all together on some rivers and streams if conditions deteriorate.
According to YNP, water temperatures have recently topped 68 degrees Fahrenheit with levels on many rivers nearing record-breaking lows--creating conditions that are potentially deadly and severely stressful for fish.