BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Department of Environmental Quality issued air quality alerts Tuesday night as Canadian wildfire smoke rolled into much of the east and central part of the state.
The alert applies to the following counties: Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Choteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone.
The DEQ predicts a wind shift will slowly move the smoke out of the area through Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Exposure to this unhealthy air quality can have an impact on your health, causing lung irritation and inflammation, and greater susceptibility to respiratory infection. Those in more vulnerable groups like elderly folks, children and those with pre-existing conditions should be extra cautious about exposure to unhealthy air.
When air quality is unhealthy, the DEQ has recommendations on how to keep yourself safe. Check air quality updates before going outside, talk with your doctor about wearing an N-95 mask, use air recirculate features in automobiles and consider using air filters in your home to improve indoor air quality. The DEQ has a full list of recommendations here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.